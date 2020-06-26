7332 Pacific View Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

UNFURNISHED - Experience the quiet and awe-inspiring beauty of the Hollywood hills at an unbelievable price! This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits just off the famous Mulholland drive and provides expansive views of the valley, Universal Studios, and the Hollywood sign. Enjoy the quiet of nature while still being centrally located within the city, with easy travel to Hollywood or the Valley. Relax in a new hot tub while you stare out at the twinkling city lights. Life doesn't get better than this.



A short 5 minute walk gets you to the entrance of LA's most popular hiking trail, Runyon Canyon. The living room and master bedroom feature floor-to-ceiling windows and open onto spacious wooden decks that look out over the hills, perfect for dining al-fresco or relaxing in the hot tub. State-of-the-art lighting, smart thermostats and Ring doorbell supplement the integral improvements made including all new plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC and drought tolerant landscaping and irrigation. Sleek modern touches such as automated blackout Hunter Douglas shades, matte black custom hardware and white quartz counters juxtaposed with the original rock fireplace, create the perfect balance.



* Comes UNFURNISHED

* Gardener and Hot Tub maintenance included

* Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included

* 2 car garage, plus ample driveway and street parking

* Cats OK

* Dogs OK with additional deposit ($500)