Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

7332 Pacific View Dr

7332 Pacific View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7332 Pacific View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
UNFURNISHED - Experience the quiet and awe-inspiring beauty of the Hollywood hills at an unbelievable price! This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits just off the famous Mulholland drive and provides expansive views of the valley, Universal Studios, and the Hollywood sign. Enjoy the quiet of nature while still being centrally located within the city, with easy travel to Hollywood or the Valley. Relax in a new hot tub while you stare out at the twinkling city lights. Life doesn't get better than this.

A short 5 minute walk gets you to the entrance of LA's most popular hiking trail, Runyon Canyon. The living room and master bedroom feature floor-to-ceiling windows and open onto spacious wooden decks that look out over the hills, perfect for dining al-fresco or relaxing in the hot tub. State-of-the-art lighting, smart thermostats and Ring doorbell supplement the integral improvements made including all new plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC and drought tolerant landscaping and irrigation. Sleek modern touches such as automated blackout Hunter Douglas shades, matte black custom hardware and white quartz counters juxtaposed with the original rock fireplace, create the perfect balance.

* Comes UNFURNISHED
* Gardener and Hot Tub maintenance included
* Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included
* 2 car garage, plus ample driveway and street parking
* Cats OK
* Dogs OK with additional deposit ($500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7332 Pacific View Dr have any available units?
7332 Pacific View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7332 Pacific View Dr have?
Some of 7332 Pacific View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7332 Pacific View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7332 Pacific View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7332 Pacific View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7332 Pacific View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7332 Pacific View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7332 Pacific View Dr offers parking.
Does 7332 Pacific View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7332 Pacific View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7332 Pacific View Dr have a pool?
No, 7332 Pacific View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7332 Pacific View Dr have accessible units?
No, 7332 Pacific View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7332 Pacific View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7332 Pacific View Dr has units with dishwashers.

