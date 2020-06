Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED, BEAUTIFUL GATED FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF NORTH HOLLYWOOD. HOME JUST UNDERWENT EXTENSIVE UPDATING AND REMODELING AND IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. THIS HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH ROMANTIC FIREPLACE. GORGEOUS LAMINATE FLOORING ALL THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH NEW STOVE & MICROWAVE HOOD, NEW WASHER/DRYER. DUAL CENTRAL A/C SYSTEM, PLUS 4 CAR PARKING SPACE AND PRIVATE BACKYARD