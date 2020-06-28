732 BROOKS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

The house affectionately known as The California Poppy House was designed by an architect couple who used the knowledge gleaned from complex international projects to create their own home. Only blocks away from Abbott Kinney and the beach, this very special and serene sanctuary epitomizes Venice Beach living; its clear elegant floor plan allows for easy movement throughout the house, cool ocean breezes, visual connections of spaces, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The home's meticulous and consistent details create a modernized, yet humanized feeling. The main level features voluminous, glass spaces with a gourmet and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, as well as a music room/third bedroom. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a separate area for television or guests. There are two well-manicured, private yards with exotic fruit trees, a stunning interior courtyard perfect for dinner parties and entertaining, a two-car garage, and a magical playhouse.