All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 732 BROOKS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
732 BROOKS Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

732 BROOKS Avenue

732 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

732 Brooks Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
The house affectionately known as The California Poppy House was designed by an architect couple who used the knowledge gleaned from complex international projects to create their own home. Only blocks away from Abbott Kinney and the beach, this very special and serene sanctuary epitomizes Venice Beach living; its clear elegant floor plan allows for easy movement throughout the house, cool ocean breezes, visual connections of spaces, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The home's meticulous and consistent details create a modernized, yet humanized feeling. The main level features voluminous, glass spaces with a gourmet and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, as well as a music room/third bedroom. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a separate area for television or guests. There are two well-manicured, private yards with exotic fruit trees, a stunning interior courtyard perfect for dinner parties and entertaining, a two-car garage, and a magical playhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
732 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 732 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
732 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 732 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 732 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 732 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 732 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 BROOKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 732 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 732 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 732 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 732 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 BROOKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College