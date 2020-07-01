7313 EARLDOM Avenue

Amenities

Views, outdoor space, a heated saltwater pool & hot tub w/ 5 beds & 4 baths, this is the home you've been looking for! Updated in 2017, the spacious, bright chef's kitchen comes complete w/ a commercial grade Five Star double oven/gas range & stone counters. This home's 5 bedrooms are perfect for your large family or roommates. Soak the day away in the renovated master bath's new tub. With a gated front yard, backyard & dog run, your pups are welcome to roam free! Enjoy beautiful coastal weather year-round on the home's large front patio anchored by a warming gas firepit. Venture to the backyard for a dip in the pool or glass of wine in the hot tub. This unique & centrally located home is walking distance to all of Playa del Rey's best spots, including award-winning coffee shops & restaurants, and of course, the famous King's Beach. For an additional $250 a month, this home can be leased with all large furnishings. Pets require an additional deposit. Available February 1st or later.