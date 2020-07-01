All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

7313 EARLDOM Avenue

7313 Earldom Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7313 Earldom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Views, outdoor space, a heated saltwater pool & hot tub w/ 5 beds & 4 baths, this is the home you've been looking for! Updated in 2017, the spacious, bright chef's kitchen comes complete w/ a commercial grade Five Star double oven/gas range & stone counters. This home's 5 bedrooms are perfect for your large family or roommates. Soak the day away in the renovated master bath's new tub. With a gated front yard, backyard & dog run, your pups are welcome to roam free! Enjoy beautiful coastal weather year-round on the home's large front patio anchored by a warming gas firepit. Venture to the backyard for a dip in the pool or glass of wine in the hot tub. This unique & centrally located home is walking distance to all of Playa del Rey's best spots, including award-winning coffee shops & restaurants, and of course, the famous King's Beach. For an additional $250 a month, this home can be leased with all large furnishings. Pets require an additional deposit. Available February 1st or later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 EARLDOM Avenue have any available units?
7313 EARLDOM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 EARLDOM Avenue have?
Some of 7313 EARLDOM Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 EARLDOM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7313 EARLDOM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 EARLDOM Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 EARLDOM Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7313 EARLDOM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7313 EARLDOM Avenue offers parking.
Does 7313 EARLDOM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 EARLDOM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 EARLDOM Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7313 EARLDOM Avenue has a pool.
Does 7313 EARLDOM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7313 EARLDOM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 EARLDOM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7313 EARLDOM Avenue has units with dishwashers.

