All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7309 Ruffner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7309 Ruffner Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

7309 Ruffner Avenue

7309 Ruffner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7309 Ruffner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! You don't want to miss viewing this gorgeous remodeled home available for lease now! 7309 Ruffner Ave is located in beautiful Lake Balboa. Proudly offered at $3,395 per month. Remodeled, light and bright, picturesque 1,386 square foot California Ranch style home rests on a large 6,645 square foot parcel and features three spacious bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms and boasts updates and upgrades galore. You'll love entertaining in the spacious living room with its fabulous fireplace, new laminate and tile flooring! Semi-open "Chef's" kitchen features granite countertops and new white shaker cabinets. Property also features an interior laundry room, tankless water heater, newer central AC and Heat, tranquil back yard, your own private garage, new driveway, new front and rear landscaping and too much more to list here! Close to shopping, houses of worship, and easy access to the 405 and the 101!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Ruffner Avenue have any available units?
7309 Ruffner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Ruffner Avenue have?
Some of 7309 Ruffner Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Ruffner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Ruffner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Ruffner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Ruffner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7309 Ruffner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Ruffner Avenue offers parking.
Does 7309 Ruffner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Ruffner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Ruffner Avenue have a pool?
No, 7309 Ruffner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Ruffner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7309 Ruffner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Ruffner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Ruffner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College