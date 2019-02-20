7309 Ruffner Avenue

Amenities

Wow! You don't want to miss viewing this gorgeous remodeled home available for lease now! 7309 Ruffner Ave is located in beautiful Lake Balboa. Proudly offered at $3,395 per month. Remodeled, light and bright, picturesque 1,386 square foot California Ranch style home rests on a large 6,645 square foot parcel and features three spacious bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms and boasts updates and upgrades galore. You'll love entertaining in the spacious living room with its fabulous fireplace, new laminate and tile flooring! Semi-open "Chef's" kitchen features granite countertops and new white shaker cabinets. Property also features an interior laundry room, tankless water heater, newer central AC and Heat, tranquil back yard, your own private garage, new driveway, new front and rear landscaping and too much more to list here! Close to shopping, houses of worship, and easy access to the 405 and the 101!