7301 LENNOX Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now is your chance to grab this 2-level condo featuring 1,000 sq.ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a charming patio that would love your personal touch. Hardwood and slate floors throughout the entire first level with brand new carpet on the 2nd level. Dishwasher, garbage disposal and on-site laundry makes life easy. 2 gated parking spaces included as well as free street parking. Landlord is very responsive to any issues (though there shouldn't be any). Pets considered on a case-by-case basis and includes an additional fee.