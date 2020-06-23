All apartments in Los Angeles
7301 LENNOX Avenue

Location

7301 Lennox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now is your chance to grab this 2-level condo featuring 1,000 sq.ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a charming patio that would love your personal touch. Hardwood and slate floors throughout the entire first level with brand new carpet on the 2nd level. Dishwasher, garbage disposal and on-site laundry makes life easy. 2 gated parking spaces included as well as free street parking. Landlord is very responsive to any issues (though there shouldn't be any). Pets considered on a case-by-case basis and includes an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

