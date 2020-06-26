730 South CATALINA Street

Amenities

Ever want to live in the nicest studio in the neighborhood??? And now YOU can!!! Come see it at the Belton!This is a Large Studio Apartment, REMODELED UNIT--UTILITIES INCLUDED- Includes:Hardwood flooring - New Kitchen includes Stove, New dual pane windows - Elevator - and on site Laundry room.Street Parking available and a Monthly Lot available for Parking too!Overnight parking available from 6 pm to 9 am for $100 a month.ALL UTILITIES PAID!!!Minutes from Park and Wilshire/Normandie Subway Station.Close to a schools right across the street - The Brand New Robert Kennedy School....Kindergarden through High SchoolThis unit is renting for $ 1,399.00 month with a 1 year lease. Security Deposit (A Minimum of 1 month) is required for move-inwhich is dependent upon application and proof of income.