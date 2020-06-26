All apartments in Los Angeles
730 South CATALINA Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

730 South CATALINA Street

730 South Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

730 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Ever want to live in the nicest studio in the neighborhood??? And now YOU can!!! Come see it at the Belton!This is a Large Studio Apartment, REMODELED UNIT--UTILITIES INCLUDED- Includes:Hardwood flooring - New Kitchen includes Stove, New dual pane windows - Elevator - and on site Laundry room.Street Parking available and a Monthly Lot available for Parking too!Overnight parking available from 6 pm to 9 am for $100 a month.ALL UTILITIES PAID!!!Minutes from Park and Wilshire/Normandie Subway Station.Close to a schools right across the street - The Brand New Robert Kennedy School....Kindergarden through High SchoolThis unit is renting for $ 1,399.00 month with a 1 year lease. Security Deposit (A Minimum of 1 month) is required for move-inwhich is dependent upon application and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 South CATALINA Street have any available units?
730 South CATALINA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 South CATALINA Street have?
Some of 730 South CATALINA Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 South CATALINA Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 South CATALINA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 South CATALINA Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 South CATALINA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 730 South CATALINA Street offer parking?
Yes, 730 South CATALINA Street offers parking.
Does 730 South CATALINA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 South CATALINA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 South CATALINA Street have a pool?
No, 730 South CATALINA Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 South CATALINA Street have accessible units?
No, 730 South CATALINA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 South CATALINA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 South CATALINA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
