728 OXFORD Avenue

Luxury living in Marina del Rey, this 3 bedroom 3 bath Silicon Beach home is located in one of the best kept secrets on the West Side. A quick bike ride to the beach, a stones throw to Abbot Kinney and bordered by a wildlife sanctuary, you'll find yourself surrounded by liveliness yet tucked away in serenity. This recently remodeled designer home has an open floor plan and a kitchen equipped with dreamy blue cabinets, luxurious Taj Mahal stone countertops, a Wolf range, subzero fridge and Bosch appliances that will satisfy the most discerning of chefs. Open up your family room doors to a garden patio perfect for dinner parties on a warm summer night. The master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, balcony, an oversized walk-in closet and a master bath flooded with Carrera marble and oversized shower. Ascend the stairs one more level to your own oasis, watch the sunset and enjoy the treetop, mountain, and partial water views from your private rooftop deck!