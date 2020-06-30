All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
728 OXFORD Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

728 OXFORD Avenue

728 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

728 Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury living in Marina del Rey, this 3 bedroom 3 bath Silicon Beach home is located in one of the best kept secrets on the West Side. A quick bike ride to the beach, a stones throw to Abbot Kinney and bordered by a wildlife sanctuary, you'll find yourself surrounded by liveliness yet tucked away in serenity. This recently remodeled designer home has an open floor plan and a kitchen equipped with dreamy blue cabinets, luxurious Taj Mahal stone countertops, a Wolf range, subzero fridge and Bosch appliances that will satisfy the most discerning of chefs. Open up your family room doors to a garden patio perfect for dinner parties on a warm summer night. The master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, balcony, an oversized walk-in closet and a master bath flooded with Carrera marble and oversized shower. Ascend the stairs one more level to your own oasis, watch the sunset and enjoy the treetop, mountain, and partial water views from your private rooftop deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 OXFORD Avenue have any available units?
728 OXFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 OXFORD Avenue have?
Some of 728 OXFORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 OXFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
728 OXFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 OXFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 728 OXFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 728 OXFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 728 OXFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 728 OXFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 OXFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 OXFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 728 OXFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 728 OXFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 728 OXFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 728 OXFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 OXFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

