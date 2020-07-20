726 NOWITA Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to your hideaway on one of the coveted "walk streets" of Venice. Private and removed from through streets, this furnished home designed by Frederick Fisher combines large loft-style spaces with airy contemporary design. On the main level, island kitchen and breakfast area with soaring 22 foot pitched ceiling open onto the enclosed landscaped front patio with bbq and table under an enchanting pergola. Directly off the kitchen is an open living room with seating area that seamlessly connects to dining area--ideally suited for both cozy and large dinner parties--with access to another side patio. Downstairs bedroom has separate entrance and adjacent full bath. Stairs lead up to a spacious family room/den, adjacent office, laundry, as well as 2nd bedroom and full bath. Split level stairs connect to upper level master w/en-suite bath + 2 walk-in closets. Dedicated 4 car parking in rear. All within short distance to Abbot Kinney, Rose, and beaches. This is Venice living at its best!