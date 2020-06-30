All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

7250 FRANKLIN Avenue

7250 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7250 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
valet service
Enter this exquisite fully-furnished lease in the heart of Sunset Strip. Beautifully remodeled with tons of space and an incredible city view. Two open-layout bedrooms and two fully-equipped bathrooms. Amenities include laundry inside the unit, 24-hour security, valet parking, newly renovated entrance and lobby, heated resort size pool, a penthouse workout gym, and two side-by-side covered parking. It also includes an amazing rooftop deck with a lounge area and indoor clubhouse and kitchen, with 360 degrees of views all around. Conveniently located to WeHo, Runyon Canyon, Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Roosevelt Hotel and Sunset Strip, with entertainment and shopping just a step away. Move-in ready, so come check out it before it's too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
7250 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7250 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

