7250 FRANKLIN Avenue

Enter this exquisite fully-furnished lease in the heart of Sunset Strip. Beautifully remodeled with tons of space and an incredible city view. Two open-layout bedrooms and two fully-equipped bathrooms. Amenities include laundry inside the unit, 24-hour security, valet parking, newly renovated entrance and lobby, heated resort size pool, a penthouse workout gym, and two side-by-side covered parking. It also includes an amazing rooftop deck with a lounge area and indoor clubhouse and kitchen, with 360 degrees of views all around. Conveniently located to WeHo, Runyon Canyon, Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Roosevelt Hotel and Sunset Strip, with entertainment and shopping just a step away. Move-in ready, so come check out it before it's too late.