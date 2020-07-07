7250 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool media room sauna valet service

Newly Renovated Penthouse! Sleek and Sexy! Open floor plan, Brand New Floors Wet Bar, Samsung Kitchen Appliances, Ceaserstone Counters, Square Duravit toilets , Bathtub in second bathroom, Walk in Master Showe with dual shower heads and double sink vanity, Brand New AC , Nest Thermostat and Smoke Detectors, City Lights Views, Brand New Washer and Dryer in unit, 2 Tandem Parking Spots. Amenities Include : 24 hour concierge, valet parking, pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, rooftop gym with views, rooftop deck, secure elevator. Area: Minutes from Runyon Canyon, Grauman's Chinese Theatre and world class nightlife and dining.