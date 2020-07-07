7250 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities
Newly Renovated Penthouse! Sleek and Sexy! Open floor plan, Brand New Floors Wet Bar, Samsung Kitchen Appliances, Ceaserstone Counters, Square Duravit toilets , Bathtub in second bathroom, Walk in Master Showe with dual shower heads and double sink vanity, Brand New AC , Nest Thermostat and Smoke Detectors, City Lights Views, Brand New Washer and Dryer in unit, 2 Tandem Parking Spots. Amenities Include : 24 hour concierge, valet parking, pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, rooftop gym with views, rooftop deck, secure elevator. Area: Minutes from Runyon Canyon, Grauman's Chinese Theatre and world class nightlife and dining.