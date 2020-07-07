All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 13 2019 at 8:00 PM

7250 FRANKLIN Avenue

7250 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7250 W Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
sauna
valet service
Newly Renovated Penthouse! Sleek and Sexy! Open floor plan, Brand New Floors Wet Bar, Samsung Kitchen Appliances, Ceaserstone Counters, Square Duravit toilets , Bathtub in second bathroom, Walk in Master Showe with dual shower heads and double sink vanity, Brand New AC , Nest Thermostat and Smoke Detectors, City Lights Views, Brand New Washer and Dryer in unit, 2 Tandem Parking Spots. Amenities Include : 24 hour concierge, valet parking, pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, rooftop gym with views, rooftop deck, secure elevator. Area: Minutes from Runyon Canyon, Grauman's Chinese Theatre and world class nightlife and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
7250 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7250 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7250 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

