Large living room with fireplace and dining area. Nicely appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two master bedrooms on opposite sides and two updated baths. This is a northwest facing corner unit with excellent views. This is a sunny unit with a lovely balcony. There are two side by side parking spaces in the secured garage. The unit has central air, carpets and window treatments and the building has a pool.