Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7249 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

7249 FRANKLIN Avenue

7249 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7249 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
JUST REDUCED! Charming unit situated in the heart of Hollywood, just a stone's throw away from the iconic Walk of Fame! Fall in love immediately upon entering the open floor plan with the living room and dining room flowing seamlessly together. Cook your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry for storage. Relax in the master bedroom with ensuite bath with dual sinks. Soaker tub and glass shower. Additional features include a second bedroom, walk-in-closet, in-unit laundry and private balcony. In the heart of it all and just moments from local dining, shops and entertainment. Relish in your central location, this unit is a true Hollywood gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
7249 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7249 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
