7249 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets elevator

JUST REDUCED! Charming unit situated in the heart of Hollywood, just a stone's throw away from the iconic Walk of Fame! Fall in love immediately upon entering the open floor plan with the living room and dining room flowing seamlessly together. Cook your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry for storage. Relax in the master bedroom with ensuite bath with dual sinks. Soaker tub and glass shower. Additional features include a second bedroom, walk-in-closet, in-unit laundry and private balcony. In the heart of it all and just moments from local dining, shops and entertainment. Relish in your central location, this unit is a true Hollywood gem!