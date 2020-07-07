All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:34 PM

7249 FRANKLIN Avenue

7249 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7249 W Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2BD/3BA open floor plan penthouse located in a newer luxury building ideally situated at the foot of Runyon Canyon. This light-filled condo features a chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless appliances and granite counters that opens to the living room with gas fireplace, soaring 20ft ceilings and views of Runyon Canyon. The oversized master bedroom features 14ft ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bath has marble counters, a spacious shower and a separate soaking tub, complete with flat screen TV. Upstairs loft with ensuite bathroom is perfect for an office, guest room or play room. Pet friendly condo has custom built closet and cabinet interiors, side-by-side washer and dryer, custom window treatments with black-out lining, a Nest thermostat and tandem parking for 2. Gated building has 11 guest parking spots and a fitness center. Nestled in the Hollywood Hills with convenient access to some of Hollywood's best restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
7249 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7249 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7249 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

