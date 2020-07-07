7249 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 2BD/3BA open floor plan penthouse located in a newer luxury building ideally situated at the foot of Runyon Canyon. This light-filled condo features a chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless appliances and granite counters that opens to the living room with gas fireplace, soaring 20ft ceilings and views of Runyon Canyon. The oversized master bedroom features 14ft ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bath has marble counters, a spacious shower and a separate soaking tub, complete with flat screen TV. Upstairs loft with ensuite bathroom is perfect for an office, guest room or play room. Pet friendly condo has custom built closet and cabinet interiors, side-by-side washer and dryer, custom window treatments with black-out lining, a Nest thermostat and tandem parking for 2. Gated building has 11 guest parking spots and a fitness center. Nestled in the Hollywood Hills with convenient access to some of Hollywood's best restaurants and nightlife.