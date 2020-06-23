7241 N Maple Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Modern & Clean tri-level home for lease! Built in 2016. The perfect home for a family or couple that is looking to rent! This home is in the Greenwood Square community which was developed by KB Homes. The home features 3 levels. 1st level ha the 2-car direct access garage. 2nd level has the kitchen, living room, dining room, 1st bedroom/office, and full bathroom. 3rd level has the washer/dryer appliances, the 2nd bedroom with own bathroom, and 3rd bedroom (Master) with own bathroom and 2-closets. Easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy. 170, US-101 and Metrolink stations. Convenient to UCLA, Los Angeles Valley College and California State University Northridge. Community park. Outdoor recreation at Van Nuys Recreation Center, Delano Park and Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area. Close to shopping, entertainment and dining at The Village at Sherman Oaks. Don't miss out!