7241 N Maple Road

7241 N Maple Road · No Longer Available
Location

7241 N Maple Road, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Modern & Clean tri-level home for lease! Built in 2016. The perfect home for a family or couple that is looking to rent! This home is in the Greenwood Square community which was developed by KB Homes. The home features 3 levels. 1st level ha the 2-car direct access garage. 2nd level has the kitchen, living room, dining room, 1st bedroom/office, and full bathroom. 3rd level has the washer/dryer appliances, the 2nd bedroom with own bathroom, and 3rd bedroom (Master) with own bathroom and 2-closets. Easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy. 170, US-101 and Metrolink stations. Convenient to UCLA, Los Angeles Valley College and California State University Northridge. Community park. Outdoor recreation at Van Nuys Recreation Center, Delano Park and Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area. Close to shopping, entertainment and dining at The Village at Sherman Oaks. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7241 N Maple Road have any available units?
7241 N Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7241 N Maple Road have?
Some of 7241 N Maple Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7241 N Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
7241 N Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7241 N Maple Road pet-friendly?
No, 7241 N Maple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7241 N Maple Road offer parking?
Yes, 7241 N Maple Road offers parking.
Does 7241 N Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7241 N Maple Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7241 N Maple Road have a pool?
No, 7241 N Maple Road does not have a pool.
Does 7241 N Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 7241 N Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7241 N Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7241 N Maple Road has units with dishwashers.
