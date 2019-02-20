All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive

7234 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7234 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This Mid Century custom-designed home~is tucked away in the Hollywood Hills allowing full privacy and relaxation. The house is fully updated with an open modern floor plan along with indoor outdoor living. Natural light fills the house thanks to all of the windows and skylights. There is a~Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Viking stove, granite countertops and large island. The Cast Iron Fireplace adds to the charm of the home.~Bathroom has dual sinks and all glass shower with black stone floor. The large private backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and soaking up the California sun. Lots of beautiful landscaping for the perfect hide away. The home is close to great shopping in nearby West Hollywood and Studio City. Venture out and explore the area's restaurants, trendy cafes, and nightlife or go see a live show at the Hollywood Bowl.~Move-in ready!!! Available furnished, inquire within.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
No, 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
No, 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College