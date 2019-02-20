7234 WOODROW WILSON Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This Mid Century custom-designed home~is tucked away in the Hollywood Hills allowing full privacy and relaxation. The house is fully updated with an open modern floor plan along with indoor outdoor living. Natural light fills the house thanks to all of the windows and skylights. There is a~Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Viking stove, granite countertops and large island. The Cast Iron Fireplace adds to the charm of the home.~Bathroom has dual sinks and all glass shower with black stone floor. The large private backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and soaking up the California sun. Lots of beautiful landscaping for the perfect hide away. The home is close to great shopping in nearby West Hollywood and Studio City. Venture out and explore the area's restaurants, trendy cafes, and nightlife or go see a live show at the Hollywood Bowl.~Move-in ready!!! Available furnished, inquire within.~