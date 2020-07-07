723 N Gramercy Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

HEART OF HOLLYWOOD- ONE BEDROOM W/ PARKING! HARDWOOD FLOORS AND GREAT STORAGE!

Hardwood floors throughout with tons of natural light pouring in!

The kitchen has a bit of retro flair with funky, large black and white tiles, and the hallway includes bonus built-in storage cabinets. Great storage space, large private outdoor porch, Stainless Steel Appliances Included! Assigned, gated parking space and the building offers coin-op laundry on site. This place has everything you'll need to feel right at home in Hollywood.

Super convenient location at a great price! Easily access the 101! Hollywood Cemetery and Paramount Studios are very close as well and fun shopping and dining is nearby on Melrose!



Monthly Rent: $1,795.00

Security Deposit: $1,795.00 (OAC)

Pet Deposit:$ 250.00

Application Fee: $35.00 per application

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

One Parking Space Included



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4864375)