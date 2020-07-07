All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 723 N Gramercy Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
723 N Gramercy Pl
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

723 N Gramercy Pl

723 N Gramercy Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

723 N Gramercy Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HEART OF HOLLYWOOD- ONE BEDROOM W/ PARKING! HARDWOOD FLOORS AND GREAT STORAGE!
Hardwood floors throughout with tons of natural light pouring in!
The kitchen has a bit of retro flair with funky, large black and white tiles, and the hallway includes bonus built-in storage cabinets. Great storage space, large private outdoor porch, Stainless Steel Appliances Included! Assigned, gated parking space and the building offers coin-op laundry on site. This place has everything you'll need to feel right at home in Hollywood.
Super convenient location at a great price! Easily access the 101! Hollywood Cemetery and Paramount Studios are very close as well and fun shopping and dining is nearby on Melrose!

Monthly Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,795.00 (OAC)
Pet Deposit:$ 250.00
Application Fee: $35.00 per application
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
One Parking Space Included

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4864375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 N Gramercy Pl have any available units?
723 N Gramercy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 N Gramercy Pl have?
Some of 723 N Gramercy Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 N Gramercy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
723 N Gramercy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 N Gramercy Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 N Gramercy Pl is pet friendly.
Does 723 N Gramercy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 723 N Gramercy Pl offers parking.
Does 723 N Gramercy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 N Gramercy Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 N Gramercy Pl have a pool?
No, 723 N Gramercy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 723 N Gramercy Pl have accessible units?
No, 723 N Gramercy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 723 N Gramercy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 N Gramercy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College