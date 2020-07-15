All apartments in Los Angeles
7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr

7224 Verdugo Crestline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7224 Verdugo Crestline Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private, Hillside, Retro Retreat -

Private, hillside retro home in the city of Tujunga. Three bedroom, two bath and a den have laminate floors throughout and lots of charm. Open beam ceilings and glass windows allow lots of natural light. Original tile counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room Original hanging lamps in each room adds lots of charm to the house. Large size rooms and ample storage space. Covered carport and laundry hookups available. Tenant pays all utilities.

Please contact Monique for showings 818-749-0419

(RLNE5388812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr have any available units?
7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr have?
Some of 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr offers parking.
Does 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr have a pool?
No, 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr have accessible units?
No, 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

