7224 Verdugo Crestline Dr.

w/d hookup pet friendly carport fireplace

Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private, Hillside, Retro Retreat -



Private, hillside retro home in the city of Tujunga. Three bedroom, two bath and a den have laminate floors throughout and lots of charm. Open beam ceilings and glass windows allow lots of natural light. Original tile counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room Original hanging lamps in each room adds lots of charm to the house. Large size rooms and ample storage space. Covered carport and laundry hookups available. Tenant pays all utilities.



Please contact Monique for showings 818-749-0419



