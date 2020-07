Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Nicely renovated 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom ready to move in! Open floor plan with approximately 966 square feet of living space, newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel sink and slate tile in kitchen. Fresh new paint and carpet throughout. Stackable Washer/Dryer hookups located inside kitchen laundry room. Gated front, side and backyard, plus a covered porch to relax. Parking available in gated driveway, close to freeways and steps to public transit.