7219 W 91st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7894f7a05f ---- This is Spectacular Remodeled Contemporary Farmhouse style home featuing 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in beautiful residential area of Westchester just North of LAX and South of Lincoln. The house has been completely redone from top to bottom and boasts refinished hardwood floors, open space living room overlooking dining area and kitchen, perfect for someone who loves to cook and entertain. Living room has built in entertainment cabinet, dining area with vintage style chandelier & Edison light bulbs. Kitchen has full appliance package including wine refrigerator and marble counter tops. Step down into 4th bedroom that can also be used as a family room/den/office with barn door for privacy. Master suite boasts a gas fireplace, huge walk in closet, and gorgeous master bathroom with dual sinks...so many awesome featrures, too many to mention! Must see for yourself. Backyard has deck and patio area, plus small grassy area and water efficient plants/trees, perfect for someone who wants to grow their own herb garden in planter boxes. Attached 2-car garage is finished and would be a perfect game room/mancave or studio, if desired. Driveway parking and ample street parking. Tenant pays all utilities excluding gardener.