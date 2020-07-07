All apartments in Los Angeles
7219 W 91st Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

7219 W 91st Street

7219 West 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7219 West 91st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7894f7a05f ---- This is Spectacular Remodeled Contemporary Farmhouse style home featuing 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in beautiful residential area of Westchester just North of LAX and South of Lincoln. The house has been completely redone from top to bottom and boasts refinished hardwood floors, open space living room overlooking dining area and kitchen, perfect for someone who loves to cook and entertain. Living room has built in entertainment cabinet, dining area with vintage style chandelier & Edison light bulbs. Kitchen has full appliance package including wine refrigerator and marble counter tops. Step down into 4th bedroom that can also be used as a family room/den/office with barn door for privacy. Master suite boasts a gas fireplace, huge walk in closet, and gorgeous master bathroom with dual sinks...so many awesome featrures, too many to mention! Must see for yourself. Backyard has deck and patio area, plus small grassy area and water efficient plants/trees, perfect for someone who wants to grow their own herb garden in planter boxes. Attached 2-car garage is finished and would be a perfect game room/mancave or studio, if desired. Driveway parking and ample street parking. Tenant pays all utilities excluding gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 W 91st Street have any available units?
7219 W 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 W 91st Street have?
Some of 7219 W 91st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 W 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7219 W 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 W 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 7219 W 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7219 W 91st Street offer parking?
Yes, 7219 W 91st Street offers parking.
Does 7219 W 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 W 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 W 91st Street have a pool?
No, 7219 W 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7219 W 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 7219 W 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 W 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7219 W 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

