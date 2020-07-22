All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

721 PALMS

721 Palms Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

721 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Marvelous on Palms! This updated 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home is located the heart of Venice and available immediately for lease! Brand new woodfloors and recently repainted. Open floorpan with raised ceilings and original wood beams throughout. Updated kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and W/D area. Master has en-suite bathroom and sliding glass door to outside patio and backyard. Gated and private front/ back yards with beautiful and well-cared for gardens. Finished, 2-car garage can be used for parking or otherwise makes the perfect office space! Plenty of additional parking with a (2) car tandem space beside the garage (4 spaces total!). Very short distance to the famous Abbot Kinney shops, eateries and art galleries. This charmer on Palms will not last, so come see it now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 PALMS have any available units?
721 PALMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 PALMS have?
Some of 721 PALMS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
721 PALMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 721 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 721 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 721 PALMS offers parking.
Does 721 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 PALMS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 PALMS have a pool?
No, 721 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 721 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 721 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 721 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 PALMS has units with dishwashers.
