Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Marvelous on Palms! This updated 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home is located the heart of Venice and available immediately for lease! Brand new woodfloors and recently repainted. Open floorpan with raised ceilings and original wood beams throughout. Updated kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and W/D area. Master has en-suite bathroom and sliding glass door to outside patio and backyard. Gated and private front/ back yards with beautiful and well-cared for gardens. Finished, 2-car garage can be used for parking or otherwise makes the perfect office space! Plenty of additional parking with a (2) car tandem space beside the garage (4 spaces total!). Very short distance to the famous Abbot Kinney shops, eateries and art galleries. This charmer on Palms will not last, so come see it now!