Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

7200 Franklin Avenue

7200 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7200 W Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,950* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,050* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,160* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,370/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Hollywood, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 38)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Swimming Pool
-Hot tub
-In-floor washer & dryer
-Covered garage
-Pet-friendly

Location & POI Distance

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
7200 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 7200 Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 Franklin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7200 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 7200 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7200 Franklin Avenue has a pool.
Does 7200 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7200 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
