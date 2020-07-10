All apartments in Los Angeles
716 W 31st Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

716 W 31st Street

716 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 West 31st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled kitchen features a Viking range, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. The living area has hardwood floors, an open floor plan, and vaulted beam ceilings. There is new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms and private decks available for this unit both upstairs and downstairs. There is a shared washer/dryer set and a detached garage that is to be used for storage only (no parking). Private parking on driveway and unit is located at the end of an alley so there should be abundant parking spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 W 31st Street have any available units?
716 W 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 W 31st Street have?
Some of 716 W 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 W 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 W 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 W 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 W 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 716 W 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 W 31st Street offers parking.
Does 716 W 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 W 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 W 31st Street have a pool?
No, 716 W 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 W 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 716 W 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 W 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 W 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
