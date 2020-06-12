7155 Macapa Drive

Amenities

Perched above Mulholland on one of the best cul-de-sac streets in the Hollywood Hills, this tastefully updated Ranch home makes for a truly rare rental. Gated and Private, with mature trees and well manicured landscaping, it offers picturesque views of the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory from its serene, inviting, ample back yard with pool and spa. 3-Bedrooms + 3-1/2 Baths, Built-out Home Office, Formal Dining with fabulous built-in China Cabinets, Large, upgraded chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, & wonderful beamed ceilings highlight the Designer touches this home has to offer. With terrific, indoor-outdoor living, enjoy sun-drenched family pool parties by day and romantic, peaceful evenings under the stars.