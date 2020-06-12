All apartments in Los Angeles
7155 Macapa Drive
7155 W Macapa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7155 W Macapa Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Perched above Mulholland on one of the best cul-de-sac streets in the Hollywood Hills, this tastefully updated Ranch home makes for a truly rare rental. Gated and Private, with mature trees and well manicured landscaping, it offers picturesque views of the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory from its serene, inviting, ample back yard with pool and spa. 3-Bedrooms + 3-1/2 Baths, Built-out Home Office, Formal Dining with fabulous built-in China Cabinets, Large, upgraded chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, & wonderful beamed ceilings highlight the Designer touches this home has to offer. With terrific, indoor-outdoor living, enjoy sun-drenched family pool parties by day and romantic, peaceful evenings under the stars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7155 Macapa Drive have any available units?
7155 Macapa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7155 Macapa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7155 Macapa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7155 Macapa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7155 Macapa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7155 Macapa Drive offer parking?
No, 7155 Macapa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7155 Macapa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7155 Macapa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7155 Macapa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7155 Macapa Drive has a pool.
Does 7155 Macapa Drive have accessible units?
No, 7155 Macapa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7155 Macapa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7155 Macapa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7155 Macapa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7155 Macapa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

