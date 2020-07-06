715 VENICE Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

Surround yourself with sleek luxury in this New Construction home moments from Abbot Kinney in Venice! The open-concept main level blends the indoor and outdoor living spaces, with perpendicular sliding door panels that open to your own private central courtyard, truly embracing the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. Tall ceilings, open kitchen with island, and warm wood floors adorn the main living area, while two light-infused bedrooms complete the main level. Upstairs, the third level is a private sanctuary for the master suite, including a private balcony looking onto the central courtyard and direct access to the rooftop deck for sunbathing by day and stargazing by night. Unique to this project, artists Nancy Monk and Randy West collaborated to create a beautiful facade that captures the essence of Venice. Steps from Abbot Kinney and Lincoln, this home is in one of the hottest neighborhoods on the Westside!