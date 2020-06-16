715 Machado Drive - 03

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Venice Beach!! 1 bed/1 bath with all utilities paid!

PETS are welcome! Parking space available! Laundry Room on-site!



Updated unit--Brand new floors, paint, appliances and more!



Electric heat, refrigerator, stove/oven, ceiling fan, great natural light



Located to the West of Lincoln Blvd--less than 1 mile to the Beach and Boardwalk!



Contact us now to schedule a tour!

-Located in the heart of Venice!

-All Utilities Included w/Rent!

-Parking available

-On-site manager in building

-Laundry Room on-premises