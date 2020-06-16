All apartments in Los Angeles
715 Machado Drive - 03

715 Machado Dr · (818) 294-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Machado Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Venice Beach!! 1 bed/1 bath with all utilities paid!
PETS are welcome! Parking space available! Laundry Room on-site!

Updated unit--Brand new floors, paint, appliances and more!

Electric heat, refrigerator, stove/oven, ceiling fan, great natural light

Located to the West of Lincoln Blvd--less than 1 mile to the Beach and Boardwalk!

Contact us now to schedule a tour!
-Located in the heart of Venice!
-All Utilities Included w/Rent!
-Parking available
-On-site manager in building
-Laundry Room on-premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Machado Drive - 03 have any available units?
715 Machado Drive - 03 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Machado Drive - 03 have?
Some of 715 Machado Drive - 03's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Machado Drive - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
715 Machado Drive - 03 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Machado Drive - 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Machado Drive - 03 is pet friendly.
Does 715 Machado Drive - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 715 Machado Drive - 03 does offer parking.
Does 715 Machado Drive - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Machado Drive - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Machado Drive - 03 have a pool?
No, 715 Machado Drive - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 715 Machado Drive - 03 have accessible units?
No, 715 Machado Drive - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Machado Drive - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Machado Drive - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.
