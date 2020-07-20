All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

7142 Gateshead Way

7142 N Gateshead Way · No Longer Available
Location

7142 N Gateshead Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Dramatically perched high above an elite West Hills Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Ideally situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac the privacy and solitude is extraordinary. You will find yourself enjoying breathtaking daily sunsets, spectacular panoramic views, and ever present, all from your scenic viewing deck, master bedroom, and private outdoor sitting areas. Only a stone’s throw from Chaminade High School, El Camino High School, Highlander Park, fun-filled hiking trails, the 101 freeway, Hale Middle School makes this property exceptionally convenient. The Landlord recently invested over $15,000 in improvements including new flooring, fresh paint, lavish drought tolerant landscaping, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, and upgraded improvements throughout. It boasts three bedrooms, two full baths, Chef's kitchen with eating area, spacious living room, and master suite. The interior is a sprawling 1,600 square feet and is impeccably designed with elegance and taste. Nothing has been overlooked in this Gorgeous West Hills Family Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7142 Gateshead Way have any available units?
7142 Gateshead Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7142 Gateshead Way currently offering any rent specials?
7142 Gateshead Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 Gateshead Way pet-friendly?
No, 7142 Gateshead Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7142 Gateshead Way offer parking?
No, 7142 Gateshead Way does not offer parking.
Does 7142 Gateshead Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7142 Gateshead Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 Gateshead Way have a pool?
No, 7142 Gateshead Way does not have a pool.
Does 7142 Gateshead Way have accessible units?
No, 7142 Gateshead Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 Gateshead Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7142 Gateshead Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7142 Gateshead Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7142 Gateshead Way does not have units with air conditioning.
