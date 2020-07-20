7142 Gateshead Way

Amenities

Dramatically perched high above an elite West Hills Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Ideally situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac the privacy and solitude is extraordinary. You will find yourself enjoying breathtaking daily sunsets, spectacular panoramic views, and ever present, all from your scenic viewing deck, master bedroom, and private outdoor sitting areas. Only a stone’s throw from Chaminade High School, El Camino High School, Highlander Park, fun-filled hiking trails, the 101 freeway, Hale Middle School makes this property exceptionally convenient. The Landlord recently invested over $15,000 in improvements including new flooring, fresh paint, lavish drought tolerant landscaping, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, and upgraded improvements throughout. It boasts three bedrooms, two full baths, Chef's kitchen with eating area, spacious living room, and master suite. The interior is a sprawling 1,600 square feet and is impeccably designed with elegance and taste. Nothing has been overlooked in this Gorgeous West Hills Family Home.