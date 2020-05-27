713 VERNON Avenue

Amenities

LAST UNIT in a MUST SEE a newly renovated building! This 1 BR / 1 BA apartment located close to the area's numerous attractions will go fast! Provides ample parking on a large lot with ample outdoor living space. Entire building was completely remodeled inside and out in 2018, including new plumbing and roof. Detailed units offer European Oak Floors, private yards, and open floor plans in the living space. Top of the line appliances including in unit laundry, central Heat & AC and private gated parking.The apartment is in a highly walkable location. The property is situated on Vernon Avenue, just west of Lincoln Boulevard, blocks from Rose Ave and Abbot Kinney Boulevard. It is in close proximity to numerous retail and restaurant tenants including Whole Foods/CVS (Lincoln), Ralph's, Rite Aid, Love Yoga Venice, Baby Blues BBQ, Wurstkuche, Superba Food + Bread, Groundwork Coffee, Venice Beach Wines, Caf~ Gratitude, Flake, Rose Caf~, Gjusta and many more.