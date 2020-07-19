All apartments in Los Angeles
713 VERNON Avenue

713 E Vernon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

713 E Vernon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
yoga
A MUST SEE! 1 BR / 1 BA apartment located close to the area's numerous attractions. Provides ample parking on a large lot with ample outdoor living space. Entire building was completely remodeled inside and out in 2018, including new plumbing and roof. Detailed units offer European Oak Floors, private yards, and open floor plans in the living space. Top of the line appliances including in unit laundry, central Heat & AC and private gated parking.The apartment is in a highly walkable location. The property is situated on Vernon Avenue, just west of Lincoln Boulevard, blocks from Rose Ave and Abbot Kinney Boulevard. It is in close proximity to numerous retail and restaurant tenants including Whole Foods/CVS (Lincoln), Ralph's, Rite Aid, Love Yoga Venice, Baby Blues BBQ, Wurstkuche, Superba Food + Bread, Groundwork Coffee, Venice Beach Wines, Caf~ Gratitude, Flake, Rose Caf~, Gjusta and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 VERNON Avenue have any available units?
713 VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 713 VERNON Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
713 VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 713 VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 713 VERNON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 713 VERNON Avenue offers parking.
Does 713 VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 VERNON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 713 VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 713 VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 713 VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 713 VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 VERNON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
