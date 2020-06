Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Move-in Special: lower Sec. Deposit of $1500 O.A.C.!

Nice and bright upper 2 bedroom/1 bath in a small quiet building in Westchester. New berber carpet, vertical blinds, stove, refrigerator, new kitchen flooring, good closet space, laundry on-site. 1 car assigned parking. Great location close to La Tijera Blvd./405 Freeway, shopping and restaurants in Ladera Center, Howard Hughes Center, LAX.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.