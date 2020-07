Amenities

Westchester One Bedroom Condo with Washer/ Dryer - Super One Bedroom in small complex. Wood laminate floors throughout. Entry area. Spacious living room and dining area. Gas fireplace. Kitchen equipped with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and great storage space. Hall closet with stack washer/dryer.

Bedroom has ten foot ceilings and good closet space. Gated community with one secure parking space and a storage bin. Easy to view. Available now!



