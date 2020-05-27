712 North Ardmore Avenue #6

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 1+1 MUST SEE!!!! ONLY $750 DEPOSIT (OAC) This 1 bedroom apartment is the place you will want to call home! A quiet and airy upper unit, in a small, well-managed and secure garden style building. It has easy access to freeways, and is close to Kaiser Permanente and Childrens hospitals, shopping, public transportation and more on nearby Melrose and Normandie Avenues. Featuring new hardwood floors and beautiful new granite countertops, this unique apartment has been freshly painted in designer colors. The practical kitchen features a double sink, a stove and range hood with tiled counters. The bedroom features large closets there are closets and shelving throughout the unit. The new large windows throughout are decorated with vertical blinds. There is laundry on premises and covered parking! For more information and to arrange a showing please call Aryeh at 323-605-6331 or email him at aryeh@rohcsmanagement.com Be sure to check out our other vacancies at our website, www.rohcsmanagement.com, where you can also apply online! www.rohcsmanagement.com/qualifications PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised.