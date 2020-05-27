All apartments in Los Angeles
712 North Ardmore Avenue #6
712 North Ardmore Avenue #6

712 N Ardmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

712 N Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
range
BEAUTIFUL 1+1 MUST SEE!!!! ONLY $750 DEPOSIT (OAC) This 1 bedroom apartment is the place you will want to call home! A quiet and airy upper unit, in a small, well-managed and secure garden style building. It has easy access to freeways, and is close to Kaiser Permanente and Childrens hospitals, shopping, public transportation and more on nearby Melrose and Normandie Avenues. Featuring new hardwood floors and beautiful new granite countertops, this unique apartment has been freshly painted in designer colors. The practical kitchen features a double sink, a stove and range hood with tiled counters. The bedroom features large closets there are closets and shelving throughout the unit. The new large windows throughout are decorated with vertical blinds. There is laundry on premises and covered parking! For more information and to arrange a showing please call Aryeh at 323-605-6331 or email him at aryeh@rohcsmanagement.com Be sure to check out our other vacancies at our website, www.rohcsmanagement.com, where you can also apply online! www.rohcsmanagement.com/qualifications PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 have any available units?
712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 have?
Some of 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 currently offering any rent specials?
712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 pet-friendly?
No, 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 offer parking?
Yes, 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 offers parking.
Does 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 have a pool?
No, 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 does not have a pool.
Does 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 have accessible units?
No, 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 North Ardmore Avenue #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

