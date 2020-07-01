All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7115 Atoll Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7115 Atoll Ave.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

7115 Atoll Ave.

7115 Atoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7115 Atoll Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SHARP REMODELED APT WITH NEW KITCHEN - Property Id: 242855

Check out this sharp remodeled and freshly painted unit in a quiet one-story building in a quiet neighborhood of single family homes. Amenities include a contemporary kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher, tile floors in kitchen and bath and laminate in living room and bedroom, ceiling fans in each room, cathedral ceilings, kohler cast iron tub with attractive tile surround in bath. There is also a large storage unit available for extra possessions. Please call 818-481-6995 for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242855
Property Id 242855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7115 Atoll Ave. have any available units?
7115 Atoll Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7115 Atoll Ave. have?
Some of 7115 Atoll Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7115 Atoll Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7115 Atoll Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7115 Atoll Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7115 Atoll Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7115 Atoll Ave. offer parking?
No, 7115 Atoll Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7115 Atoll Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7115 Atoll Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7115 Atoll Ave. have a pool?
No, 7115 Atoll Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7115 Atoll Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7115 Atoll Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7115 Atoll Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7115 Atoll Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College