Los Angeles, CA
711 south olive st - 515
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

711 south olive st - 515

711 S Olive St · No Longer Available
Location

711 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
New York style loft with 14' concrete ceilings. Kitchen with island. Comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer in the unit. High polished colored concrete floors. Walking distance to all the great restaurants and nightlife in downtown.
Huge rooftop with lounge and dinning area. Security guard in the lobby. Centrally located near restaurants and night life in downtown. A few blocks from L.A. Live. Tenants get discounts on memberships at LAAC. Limited parking is available onsite at an additional $200 per month. We do allow pets. There is a $300 pet deposit and $50 pet rent per pet. We do require to meet certain breed of dogs before move-in. Our leasing office is open from 9:30 to 5:30 M-F. themandelmanager@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 south olive st - 515 have any available units?
711 south olive st - 515 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 south olive st - 515 have?
Some of 711 south olive st - 515's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 south olive st - 515 currently offering any rent specials?
711 south olive st - 515 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 south olive st - 515 pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 south olive st - 515 is pet friendly.
Does 711 south olive st - 515 offer parking?
Yes, 711 south olive st - 515 offers parking.
Does 711 south olive st - 515 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 south olive st - 515 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 south olive st - 515 have a pool?
No, 711 south olive st - 515 does not have a pool.
Does 711 south olive st - 515 have accessible units?
No, 711 south olive st - 515 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 south olive st - 515 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 south olive st - 515 has units with dishwashers.
