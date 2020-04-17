711 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Downtown Los Angeles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
New York style loft with 14' concrete ceilings. Kitchen with island. Comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer in the unit. High polished colored concrete floors. Walking distance to all the great restaurants and nightlife in downtown. Huge rooftop with lounge and dinning area. Security guard in the lobby. Centrally located near restaurants and night life in downtown. A few blocks from L.A. Live. Tenants get discounts on memberships at LAAC. Limited parking is available onsite at an additional $200 per month. We do allow pets. There is a $300 pet deposit and $50 pet rent per pet. We do require to meet certain breed of dogs before move-in. Our leasing office is open from 9:30 to 5:30 M-F. themandelmanager@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 south olive st - 515 have any available units?
