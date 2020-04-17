711 south olive st - 515

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

New York style loft with 14' concrete ceilings. Kitchen with island. Comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer in the unit. High polished colored concrete floors. Walking distance to all the great restaurants and nightlife in downtown.

Huge rooftop with lounge and dinning area. Security guard in the lobby. Centrally located near restaurants and night life in downtown. A few blocks from L.A. Live. Tenants get discounts on memberships at LAAC. Limited parking is available onsite at an additional $200 per month. We do allow pets. There is a $300 pet deposit and $50 pet rent per pet. We do require to meet certain breed of dogs before move-in. Our leasing office is open from 9:30 to 5:30 M-F. themandelmanager@gmail.com