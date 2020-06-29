All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

711 Maltman Ave

711 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

711 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Silverlake Remodeled Home - Open House
Saturday and Sunday from
9AM to 12 Noon.

Please feel free to text or email our Open House Host for other available time frames.
Text: Fatima 323-896-3204
Email: Yaniranun@gmail.com

711 Maltman Ave
Los Angeles CA 90026
3 bedroom 2 bath
$3900 rent
1 year lease minimum

Come see this renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 parking spaces. Located in the heart of Silverlake on a beautiful residential street, this house is spacious with lots of closet space, custom paint throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, washer dryer, air conditioning, and a redesigned front yard with large area for patio furniture. Walking distance from Sunset Blvd, and famous junction shops and restaurants. Pets accepted with breed restrictions and additional security deposit. (Photos are not exact depictions, as a few changes have been made to the property.)

Open House
Saturday and Sunday from
9AM to 12 Noon.

Please feel free to text or email our Open House Host for other available time frames.
Text: Fatima 323-896-3204
Email: Yaniranun@gmail.com

www.HorizonRealEstateLA.com

(RLNE2652597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Maltman Ave have any available units?
711 Maltman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Maltman Ave have?
Some of 711 Maltman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Maltman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
711 Maltman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Maltman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Maltman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 711 Maltman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 711 Maltman Ave offers parking.
Does 711 Maltman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Maltman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Maltman Ave have a pool?
No, 711 Maltman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 711 Maltman Ave have accessible units?
No, 711 Maltman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Maltman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Maltman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

