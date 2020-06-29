Amenities

Silverlake Remodeled Home - Open House

Saturday and Sunday from

9AM to 12 Noon.



Please feel free to text or email our Open House Host for other available time frames.

Text: Fatima 323-896-3204

Email: Yaniranun@gmail.com



711 Maltman Ave

Los Angeles CA 90026

3 bedroom 2 bath

$3900 rent

1 year lease minimum



Come see this renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 parking spaces. Located in the heart of Silverlake on a beautiful residential street, this house is spacious with lots of closet space, custom paint throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, washer dryer, air conditioning, and a redesigned front yard with large area for patio furniture. Walking distance from Sunset Blvd, and famous junction shops and restaurants. Pets accepted with breed restrictions and additional security deposit. (Photos are not exact depictions, as a few changes have been made to the property.)



Open House

