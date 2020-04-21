7105 N Marisa Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6aed2f087 ---- One of our 2019 BRAND NEW home in Van Nuys for rent! This property is 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story house that will surely impress you! This home features carpet flooring in the living area and wood-look flooring in the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful counter tops, an island with a sink, plenty of cabinet space, and appliances including a microwave, a range, and a refrigerator. There is a half bathroom at the main level of this home. This property boasts a spacious garage. All the bedrooms, the two full bathrooms, and the laundry room are situated upstairs. The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer. Don't miss out on this one and be the first tenant of this new home! PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Central Ac Disposal Parking Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit