All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7105 N Marisa Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7105 N Marisa Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7105 N Marisa Rd

7105 N Marisa Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7105 N Marisa Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6aed2f087 ---- One of our 2019 BRAND NEW home in Van Nuys for rent! This property is 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story house that will surely impress you! This home features carpet flooring in the living area and wood-look flooring in the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful counter tops, an island with a sink, plenty of cabinet space, and appliances including a microwave, a range, and a refrigerator. There is a half bathroom at the main level of this home. This property boasts a spacious garage. All the bedrooms, the two full bathrooms, and the laundry room are situated upstairs. The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer. Don't miss out on this one and be the first tenant of this new home! PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Central Ac Disposal Parking Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 N Marisa Rd have any available units?
7105 N Marisa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 N Marisa Rd have?
Some of 7105 N Marisa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 N Marisa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7105 N Marisa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 N Marisa Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 N Marisa Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7105 N Marisa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7105 N Marisa Rd offers parking.
Does 7105 N Marisa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7105 N Marisa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 N Marisa Rd have a pool?
No, 7105 N Marisa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7105 N Marisa Rd have accessible units?
No, 7105 N Marisa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 N Marisa Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 N Marisa Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College