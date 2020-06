Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom house with 3 full bathrooms. It has a formal living room, dining room, and family room. It has a two-car attached garage and an adjacent parking spot. It has a small front yard and a large patio. The Water is paid with the HOA.

