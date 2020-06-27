7101 Asman Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful home centrally located in West Hills. This house feels like an island paradise the minute you walk into the porch area. Walk into the foyer that gives you a direct view of the gorgeous staircase and leads you straight into the living room. The living room has hardwood flooring, a cozy fireplace, a built-in bookcase, and a formal dining area. From the dining area you can walk into the bright galley kitchen and inviting family room. The downstairs also offers a guest powder room and an entertainer's bar. There is hardwood flooring throughout the entire house as well as crown moulding. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms complete with built-in storage. The backyard is an entertainer's dream. Perfect for a party and complete with brick flooring, a covered patio with recessed lighting and ceiling fans, built-in benches for added seating, dual barbecues with a sink, a fireplace, and lush tropical landscaping with fruit trees. Your client is going to love this property.