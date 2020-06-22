707 S. Figueroa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Front facing first floor Ocean Avenue unit in condominium complex between Idaho and Montana Avenue in SM. 2BR / 2BA unit with furnishings confined to beds and a single couch. Washer & dryer and full kitchen appliances with two tandem underground secured parking places. Overlooking Palisades Park with a 180 degree panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Enjoy the calm beauty of the early mornings and the unrivaled evening sunsets over the Pacific. Minutes away by foot from Santa Monica attractions including the 3rd street Promenade and the SM Pier. Minutes by car from the myriad of fine dining experiences and other sites of interest in Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, West LA, Venice and Marina del Rey. Available for short or long term duration lease through June 2018.