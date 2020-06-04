707 BRISTOL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Sophisticated modern architectural home perched on a prime Brentwood corner lot with stunning golf course and ocean views. Step inside the custom pivot door just beyond the double-gated motor court to a jaw-dropping open floorplan with floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy maximum privacy behind high hedges while also enjoying unobstructed views of the Brentwood Country Club golf course. The light and bright living space with architectural details blends seamlessly with the warmth of the custom-built quartz wet bar and wine cellar. Dining area, den, and chef's kitchen, outfitted in Wolf and Subzero appliances, look out to the pristine pool and spa. Enjoy 4 well-sized bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, and ample closet space. The upstairs master suite opens out onto a huge west-facing wraparound porch with unforgettable sunset views! An entertainer's dream with multiple outdoor fire pits, seating areas, and a spectacular water and fire sculpture. Minutes to world class shopping & dining