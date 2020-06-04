All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

707 BRISTOL Avenue

707 South Bristol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 South Bristol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Sophisticated modern architectural home perched on a prime Brentwood corner lot with stunning golf course and ocean views. Step inside the custom pivot door just beyond the double-gated motor court to a jaw-dropping open floorplan with floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy maximum privacy behind high hedges while also enjoying unobstructed views of the Brentwood Country Club golf course. The light and bright living space with architectural details blends seamlessly with the warmth of the custom-built quartz wet bar and wine cellar. Dining area, den, and chef's kitchen, outfitted in Wolf and Subzero appliances, look out to the pristine pool and spa. Enjoy 4 well-sized bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, and ample closet space. The upstairs master suite opens out onto a huge west-facing wraparound porch with unforgettable sunset views! An entertainer's dream with multiple outdoor fire pits, seating areas, and a spectacular water and fire sculpture. Minutes to world class shopping & dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 BRISTOL Avenue have any available units?
707 BRISTOL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 BRISTOL Avenue have?
Some of 707 BRISTOL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 BRISTOL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
707 BRISTOL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 BRISTOL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 707 BRISTOL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 707 BRISTOL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 707 BRISTOL Avenue offers parking.
Does 707 BRISTOL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 BRISTOL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 BRISTOL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 707 BRISTOL Avenue has a pool.
Does 707 BRISTOL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 707 BRISTOL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 707 BRISTOL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 BRISTOL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
