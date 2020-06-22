7064 Melvin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic location and under building parking. Beautiful new condo in ideal West Annapolis location. This condo has vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The property is across from the best Margaritas and authentic Mexican food in town. Walk to grocery, pharmacy, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy on and off Rte 50, and underground parking is easily accessible from the elevator,. 1 mile walk to downtown Annapolis. There is queen bed in bedroom. Bonus loft has a futon and extra full bath for overnight guests. Have a pet, not a problem, this unit is pet friendly! This home also has a remote security entrance system.