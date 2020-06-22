All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7064 Melvin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7064 Melvin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7064 Melvin Avenue

7064 N Melvin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7064 N Melvin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic location and under building parking. Beautiful new condo in ideal West Annapolis location. This condo has vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The property is across from the best Margaritas and authentic Mexican food in town. Walk to grocery, pharmacy, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy on and off Rte 50, and underground parking is easily accessible from the elevator,. 1 mile walk to downtown Annapolis. There is queen bed in bedroom. Bonus loft has a futon and extra full bath for overnight guests. Have a pet, not a problem, this unit is pet friendly! This home also has a remote security entrance system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 Melvin Avenue have any available units?
7064 Melvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7064 Melvin Avenue have?
Some of 7064 Melvin Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 Melvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7064 Melvin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 Melvin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7064 Melvin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7064 Melvin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7064 Melvin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7064 Melvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7064 Melvin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 Melvin Avenue have a pool?
No, 7064 Melvin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7064 Melvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7064 Melvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 Melvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7064 Melvin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College