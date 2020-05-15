All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 706 W 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
706 W 29th Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

706 W 29th Street

706 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

706 West 29th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Welcome to "The Lighthouse of Point Fermin." The VIEWS! WOW, a work from home dream. Enjoy the peaceful views of the Harbor, Breakwater & OCEAN on Your large Front Deck. Keep the sliders open so you can feel the smooth Peninsula breeze while you relax in this quiet home. You have to see the "Lighthouse of Point Fermin." Two spacious bedrooms (Jack & Jill) split the beautiful bathroom. You even get Ocean V I E W S off of your Dining Room/Pantry. Did I mention the clean kitchen! The Lighthouse is a unique jewel of San Pedro and the great neighborhood of Point Fermin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W 29th Street have any available units?
706 W 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 706 W 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 W 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 706 W 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 706 W 29th Street offer parking?
No, 706 W 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 706 W 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 W 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W 29th Street have a pool?
No, 706 W 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 W 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 706 W 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 W 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 W 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 W 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College