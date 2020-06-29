All apartments in Los Angeles
705 N Edgemont Street

Location

705 Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom available in the front location of this amazing duplex! This property boasts a multitude of convenience and leverage in a highly sought after community in Los Angeles. From its convenient location to an open area that accommodates the living and dining spaces. The unit boasts two spacious bedrooms and one amazing bath with a washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances ready for use. To top all this off LACC is just a walk away. This property has ample parking with a 2 car garage for all your parking needs. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity and act NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 N Edgemont Street have any available units?
705 N Edgemont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 705 N Edgemont Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 N Edgemont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 N Edgemont Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 N Edgemont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 705 N Edgemont Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 N Edgemont Street offers parking.
Does 705 N Edgemont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 N Edgemont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 N Edgemont Street have a pool?
No, 705 N Edgemont Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 N Edgemont Street have accessible units?
No, 705 N Edgemont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 N Edgemont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 N Edgemont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 N Edgemont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 N Edgemont Street does not have units with air conditioning.

