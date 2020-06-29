705 N Edgemont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 bedroom available in the front location of this amazing duplex! This property boasts a multitude of convenience and leverage in a highly sought after community in Los Angeles. From its convenient location to an open area that accommodates the living and dining spaces. The unit boasts two spacious bedrooms and one amazing bath with a washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances ready for use. To top all this off LACC is just a walk away. This property has ample parking with a 2 car garage for all your parking needs. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity and act NOW!