7041 Calhoun Avenue

Welcome home to this pet friendly, beautiful one story 2 Bed 1 Bath FRONT house nestled in a tranquil neighborhood. This house has been fully refreshed and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living room and formal/separate family room with fireplace and laminate floors throughout. Updated kitchen equipped with all appliances and ample cabinetry. House also features 1 driveway parking and front and backyard ideal for entertainment. This is one a kind home! Stop by and make it yours. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses & freeways. Laundry is shared with back unit. *no cost*