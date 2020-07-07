All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7038 Delco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7038 Delco
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

7038 Delco

7038 Delco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7038 Delco Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7038 Delco Available 11/27/19 First time rental -3 bed + Office, 2 bath home with large yard! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom PLUS playroom/den/office/potential 4th bedroom. Completely remodeled cook's kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, and oversized farm sink. Beautifully updated bathrooms and laundry room. Refrigerator, washer & dryer may stay for tenant use. Attached 2 car garage. Large backyard with covered patio. Gardener services included. No smoking please. Well behaved pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available November 27th.

(RLNE5209949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7038 Delco have any available units?
7038 Delco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7038 Delco have?
Some of 7038 Delco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7038 Delco currently offering any rent specials?
7038 Delco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7038 Delco pet-friendly?
Yes, 7038 Delco is pet friendly.
Does 7038 Delco offer parking?
Yes, 7038 Delco offers parking.
Does 7038 Delco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7038 Delco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7038 Delco have a pool?
No, 7038 Delco does not have a pool.
Does 7038 Delco have accessible units?
No, 7038 Delco does not have accessible units.
Does 7038 Delco have units with dishwashers?
No, 7038 Delco does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College