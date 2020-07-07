Amenities

7038 Delco Available 11/27/19 First time rental -3 bed + Office, 2 bath home with large yard! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom PLUS playroom/den/office/potential 4th bedroom. Completely remodeled cook's kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, and oversized farm sink. Beautifully updated bathrooms and laundry room. Refrigerator, washer & dryer may stay for tenant use. Attached 2 car garage. Large backyard with covered patio. Gardener services included. No smoking please. Well behaved pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available November 27th.



(RLNE5209949)