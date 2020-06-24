All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7035 Woodley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7035 Woodley Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7035 Woodley Avenue

7035 N Woodley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7035 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Located in a beautiful gated complex. The large and spacious living room brings in natural light from every direction and has a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets for all your storage needs, granite counter tops includes a stove and dishwasher for your convenience. Adjacent is the dining room with more natural lighting. Washer and dryer hook ups and half a bath on the first floor for guests. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms with their own private bath, one of which has two extra large closets. Association has a pool, spa, gym, sauna, BBQ area and underground parking. All located close to schools, shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
7035 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 Woodley Avenue have?
Some of 7035 Woodley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Woodley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7035 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7035 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7035 Woodley Avenue offers parking.
Does 7035 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7035 Woodley Avenue has a pool.
Does 7035 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7035 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7035 Woodley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College