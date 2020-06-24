7035 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Located in a beautiful gated complex. The large and spacious living room brings in natural light from every direction and has a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets for all your storage needs, granite counter tops includes a stove and dishwasher for your convenience. Adjacent is the dining room with more natural lighting. Washer and dryer hook ups and half a bath on the first floor for guests. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms with their own private bath, one of which has two extra large closets. Association has a pool, spa, gym, sauna, BBQ area and underground parking. All located close to schools, shopping centers and restaurants.