Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming home is a must-see. This house features hardwood flooring, central air-conditioning and heating, and a showroom-grade kitchen with granite counters, handsome cabinets, and modern appliances. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of closet space, and there are upgraded lighting and bath fixtures throughout. The pergola at the front entrance adds to the home's curb appeal, and the 2-car garage and private backyard for gatherings help make this a truly lovely home that is available now. Make this house your home.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/7027-lurline-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.