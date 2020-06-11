All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7027 Lurline Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7027 Lurline Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7027 Lurline Ave

7027 N Lurline Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7027 N Lurline Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming home is a must-see. This house features hardwood flooring, central air-conditioning and heating, and a showroom-grade kitchen with granite counters, handsome cabinets, and modern appliances. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of closet space, and there are upgraded lighting and bath fixtures throughout. The pergola at the front entrance adds to the home's curb appeal, and the 2-car garage and private backyard for gatherings help make this a truly lovely home that is available now. Make this house your home.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/7027-lurline-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Lurline Ave have any available units?
7027 Lurline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 Lurline Ave have?
Some of 7027 Lurline Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 Lurline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Lurline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Lurline Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7027 Lurline Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7027 Lurline Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Lurline Ave offers parking.
Does 7027 Lurline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Lurline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Lurline Ave have a pool?
No, 7027 Lurline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Lurline Ave have accessible units?
No, 7027 Lurline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Lurline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7027 Lurline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College