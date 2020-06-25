7026 Mclennan Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful, upgraded home, in the center of Lake Balboa features a newly upgraded kitchen with rustic floors, new stainless steel appliances (appliances included), and dual pane windows throughout with an oversized sliding glass door taking you out to the beautiful backyard. Delight in the hardwood floors along with recessed lighting, surround sound hookups/speakers in the living room ceiling, and new industrial-hardware al throughout the house. Enjoy family nights with the outdoor built-in fire pit and large, landscaped, backyard. This is a well maintained home with a newly upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, new roof, and copper plumbing. The recently upgraded bathrooms feature cement-like flooring, new hardware, and tile making you feel the beauty and luxury this home offers. Additionally, this home features a 2 car, attached garage, with ample shelve and storage space! This is a beautiful home on a great street! You don't want to miss it!