Los Angeles, CA
7026 Mclennan Avenue
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:50 PM

7026 Mclennan Avenue

7026 Mclennan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Mclennan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
This beautiful, upgraded home, in the center of Lake Balboa features a newly upgraded kitchen with rustic floors, new stainless steel appliances (appliances included), and dual pane windows throughout with an oversized sliding glass door taking you out to the beautiful backyard. Delight in the hardwood floors along with recessed lighting, surround sound hookups/speakers in the living room ceiling, and new industrial-hardware al throughout the house. Enjoy family nights with the outdoor built-in fire pit and large, landscaped, backyard. This is a well maintained home with a newly upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, new roof, and copper plumbing. The recently upgraded bathrooms feature cement-like flooring, new hardware, and tile making you feel the beauty and luxury this home offers. Additionally, this home features a 2 car, attached garage, with ample shelve and storage space! This is a beautiful home on a great street! You don't want to miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Mclennan Avenue have any available units?
7026 Mclennan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Mclennan Avenue have?
Some of 7026 Mclennan Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Mclennan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Mclennan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Mclennan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7026 Mclennan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7026 Mclennan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Mclennan Avenue offers parking.
Does 7026 Mclennan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Mclennan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Mclennan Avenue have a pool?
No, 7026 Mclennan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7026 Mclennan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7026 Mclennan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Mclennan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 Mclennan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
