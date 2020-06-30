All apartments in Los Angeles
7025 Flight Avenue

Location

7025 Flight Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and spacious upper two bedroom apartment in a well maintained building. Large open plan living room with fireplace, The unit also has its own washer and dryer and comes with 2 car gated parking with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Flight Avenue have any available units?
7025 Flight Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7025 Flight Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Flight Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Flight Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7025 Flight Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7025 Flight Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7025 Flight Avenue offers parking.
Does 7025 Flight Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 Flight Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Flight Avenue have a pool?
No, 7025 Flight Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Flight Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7025 Flight Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Flight Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 Flight Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Flight Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 Flight Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

