Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7024 Garden Grove Avenue

7024 N Garden Grove Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7024 N Garden Grove Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Super sharp and updated 2+1 with garage, new kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, beautiful wood floors throughout, newly painted, large backyard with shed and much more! Great location near shopping, transportation and great restaurants.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Garden Grove Avenue have any available units?
7024 Garden Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 Garden Grove Avenue have?
Some of 7024 Garden Grove Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Garden Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Garden Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Garden Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 Garden Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7024 Garden Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Garden Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 7024 Garden Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Garden Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Garden Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 7024 Garden Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Garden Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7024 Garden Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Garden Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 Garden Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
