7024 Garden Grove Avenue

Amenities
Super sharp and updated 2+1 with garage, new kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, beautiful wood floors throughout, newly painted, large backyard with shed and much more! Great location near shopping, transportation and great restaurants.
Super sharp and updated 2+1 with garage, new kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, beautiful wood floors throughout, newly painted, large backyard with shed and much more! Great location near shopping, transportation and great restaurants.